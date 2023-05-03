HOOSIER DAILY: Big 12 is going to Mexico, Hoosiers thriving in APR
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.
BIG 12 GOING TO MEXICO
The Big 12 hoping to finalize paperwork that will lead to the conference playing football and basketball games in Mexico starting in 2024.
New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has made it a point to expand the Big 12's brand power since his hiring and has been inspired by the successful professional sports leagues have in international markets.
The conference hopes to play football games in Monterrey and Mexico City is a target for men's basketball games. In the future, the conference would like to bring nonrevenue sports like women's basketball, women's soccer and baseball to Mexico.
The hope is to bring ranked matchups to Mexico, and a conference game between Houston and Kansas has been rumored to be one of the circled matchups for men's basketball in Mexico.
HOOSIERS EXCELLING IN APR
Eleven of Indiana's 22 sports programs earned a perfect APR score for the 2021-22 academic year. APR is a the NCAA's measurement of academic progress.
Men's basketball, women's cross country, men's golf, rowing, men's soccer, softball, women's swim and dive, men's and women's tennis, women's track and field and volleyball.
"We take tremendous pride in the academic success of our student-athletes, our programs, and our department as a whole, so to see so many of our programs earn perfect APR scores is a reason to celebrate," said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. "Ultimately, one of our primary goals is to support our student's efforts as they work toward and ultimately earn their Indiana University degrees. This important metric show that our students and our staff continue to perform at a very high level in achieving that goal."
FUTURE CFP DATES SET
The expanded College Football Playoff games and dates for the 2024-25 Playoff and 2025-26 Playoff are set.
The dates for the 2024-25 CFP are...
First Round (On Campus)
- Friday, Dec. 20: One Game (evening)
- Sat., Dec. 21: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
- Tues. Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl (evening)
- Wed. Jan. 1 2025: Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl (late afternoon), Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
- Thurs, Jan 9: Orange Bowl (evening)
- Fri. Jan 10: Cotton Bowl (evening)
National Championship
- Mon. Jan 20: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
The dates for the 2025-26 CFP are...
First Round (On campus)
-- Fri. Dec. 19: One game (evening)
- Sat. Dec. 20: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
- Wed. Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl (evening)
- Thurs. Jan. 1 Orange Bowl (early afternoon) Rose Bowl (late afternoon), Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
- Thurs. Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl (evening)
- Fri. Jan. 9: Peach Bowl (evening)
National Championship
- Mon. Jan. 19: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.