The Big 12 hoping to finalize paperwork that will lead to the conference playing football and basketball games in Mexico starting in 2024.

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has made it a point to expand the Big 12's brand power since his hiring and has been inspired by the successful professional sports leagues have in international markets.

The conference hopes to play football games in Monterrey and Mexico City is a target for men's basketball games. In the future, the conference would like to bring nonrevenue sports like women's basketball, women's soccer and baseball to Mexico.

The hope is to bring ranked matchups to Mexico, and a conference game between Houston and Kansas has been rumored to be one of the circled matchups for men's basketball in Mexico.