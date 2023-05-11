There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

BASEBALL WINS AT XAVIER

Indiana baseball got a mid-week road win over Xavier on Wednesday, beating the Musketeers 8-6 in a high-scoring affair. The Hoosiers scored two runs in the first inning when first baseman Brock Tibbitts hit a two-run home run. Tibbits hit a second homer in the top of the third innings to put the Hoosiers up 5-1 before scoring two more runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth inning. Xavier's three runs in the bottom of the eights cut Indiana's lead to two runs by pitcher Ty Bothwell was able to record his third win of the season while going 3.0 innings, allowing two hits and one run out of the bullpen for the Hoosiers. This weekend, Indiana is back in action when Purdue comes to town for a weekend series.

SOFTBALL EARNS B1G HONORS AHEAD OF B1G TOURNAMENT

Indiana's star freshman softball player Tayrn Kern was named the Big Ten Player of the Year was unanimously voted the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Kern is one of five players to earn All-Big Ten honors. Taylor Minnick was named First-team Al-Big Ten and Cora Basssett, Avery Parker and Sarah Stone earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. Sophomore Brianna Copeland earned the Sportsmanship Award. Kern's 22 home runs lead the Big Ten and are tied for the most in the country. She's on track to break the Big Ten record for homers by a freshman (23). This season Kern set Hoosiers records in home runs, RBI and runs scored. On Thursday, Indiana begins Big Ten Tournament play against Penn State on the campus of Illinois.

BOB HUGGINS PUNISHED