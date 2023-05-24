There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

BASEBALL ADVANCES PAST ILLINI

Indiana won the opening round game of the Big Ten Tournament over Illinois 4-3 on Tuesday in Omaha, and now advances to play No. 3-seeded Iowa on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. The No. 2-seeded Hoosier and Illini were scoreless through the first four innings before Illini infielder Brandon Comia doubled to bring in the game's first run in the top of the fifth inning. However, Indiana responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with catcher Peter Serruto and driving in a run on a single up the middle. Then right fielder Devin Taylor reached on a fielders choice, bringing in Serruto from third base.

The Hoosiers scored two more run in the eighth inning to take a 4-1 lead with left fielder Hunter Jessee single to center bringing in Brock Tibbits, the game's winning run before a two-run top of the ninth rally by the Illini.

STRONG SEASON REWARDED

Six Indiana baseball players earned Big Ten honors on Tuesday, including freshman Devin Taylor being named the conference's Freshman of the Year player and first-team All-Big Ten honoree. This season Taylor hit .328 with an OPS of 1.146 with 16 home runs, 56 RBI and 58 runs scored, all Big Ten highs for a freshman. He also led Big Ten freshmen in total bases, slugging percentage, walks and on-base percentage. Taylor is the third Hoosier to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year joining Alex Dickerson (2009) and Sam Travis (2012). Taylor's teammates Ryan Kraft, Phillip Glasser, Brock Tibbits and Luke Sinnard earned second-team Big Ten honors. While sophomore Josh Pyne was named to the All-Big Ten third team.

SALYERS BEGINS CHAMPIONSHIP QUEST