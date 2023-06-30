News More News
HOOSIER DAILY: B1G strength of schedule, rankings update,

Alec Busse • TheHoosier
Associate Publisher
@alec_busse
Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.

There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

BIG TEN STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

The 2023 season is the final year the Big Ten is playing their football season with East-West Divisional alignment, which inherently tends to lend itself to Eastern Division teams having a harder strength of schedule than Western schools unless there is a strong nonconference slate.

Big Ten schools stored by strength of schedule for the 2023 season, according to CBS with the toughest schedules at the top of the list.

1. Minnesota

2. Purdue

3. Michigan State

4. Indiana

5. Illinois

6. Rutgers

7. Ohio State

8. Nebraska

9. Michigan

10. Northwestern

11. Wisconsin

12. Iowa

13. Maryland

14. Penn State

NEW ESPN RECRUITING RANKINGS 

ESPN released an update to their 2024 recruiting class rankings, and Indiana target Dylan Harper is now the No. 1 overall player according to ESPN. Harper is now the No. 1 recruit by all four major ranking services, Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.

Notable Indiana targets and their ranking via ESPN:

1. Dylan Harper

4. Flory Bidunga

7. VJ Edgecombe

8. Boogie Fland

10. Derik Queen

11. Liam McNeeley

14. Asa Newell

28. Annor Boateng

48. Jaeden Mustaf

49. Austin Swartz

56. Tyler Betsey

60. Marcus Allen

KENTUCKY ADDS 2024 COMMIT

Somto Cyril, the No. 40 ranked recruit in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday.

Cyril was rumored to be considering a reclassification to the 2023 class, but is now likely to remain in the 2024 class. He plays for Overtime Elite and averaged close to 16 points and 12.5 rebounds with 6.6 blocks per 40 minutes and was the OTE Defensive Player of the Year.

On June 8, Kentucky hosted the four-star recruit for a visit.

