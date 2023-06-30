HOOSIER DAILY: B1G strength of schedule, rankings update,
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
BIG TEN STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
The 2023 season is the final year the Big Ten is playing their football season with East-West Divisional alignment, which inherently tends to lend itself to Eastern Division teams having a harder strength of schedule than Western schools unless there is a strong nonconference slate.
Big Ten schools stored by strength of schedule for the 2023 season, according to CBS with the toughest schedules at the top of the list.
1. Minnesota
2. Purdue
3. Michigan State
4. Indiana
5. Illinois
6. Rutgers
7. Ohio State
8. Nebraska
9. Michigan
10. Northwestern
11. Wisconsin
12. Iowa
13. Maryland
14. Penn State
NEW ESPN RECRUITING RANKINGS
ESPN released an update to their 2024 recruiting class rankings, and Indiana target Dylan Harper is now the No. 1 overall player according to ESPN. Harper is now the No. 1 recruit by all four major ranking services, Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.
Notable Indiana targets and their ranking via ESPN:
1. Dylan Harper
7. VJ Edgecombe
8. Boogie Fland
10. Derik Queen
11. Liam McNeeley
14. Asa Newell
28. Annor Boateng
48. Jaeden Mustaf
49. Austin Swartz
56. Tyler Betsey
60. Marcus Allen
KENTUCKY ADDS 2024 COMMIT
Somto Cyril, the No. 40 ranked recruit in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday.
Cyril was rumored to be considering a reclassification to the 2023 class, but is now likely to remain in the 2024 class. He plays for Overtime Elite and averaged close to 16 points and 12.5 rebounds with 6.6 blocks per 40 minutes and was the OTE Defensive Player of the Year.
On June 8, Kentucky hosted the four-star recruit for a visit.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE