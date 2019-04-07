Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 7

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trayce Jackson-Davis goes up for a dunk in the 2019 North/South Indiana All-Star Classic.
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Tom Allen Recaps Spring Practice No. 12

Bob Knight Returns To IU For First Time In 19 Years

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger 2020 OT Luke Wiginton Commits to Indiana

2019 Guard Jalen Windham Learns to Play Inside as a Senior

Quote of the Day

"It just takes time. Offense is about timing. It's about execution and emotionally, you have to take that out of it. You have to play hard and be physical yes, but you gotta execute. I just think you saw much better job of that done today by our O."
— Tom Allen on how his team is adjusting to Kalen DeBoer's offense

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Jack Tuttle is going to miss Indiana's spring game. -- Link

Miller recaps the Indiana baseball team's doubleheader sweep of Penn State. -- Link

Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star explains why he thinks Trayce Jackson-Davis will be special. -- Link

William Coleman of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's tennis team can respond to adversity with a win over Purdue. -- Link

Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer rounds up the reactions to Bob Knight's visit to Bloomington. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}