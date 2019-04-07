Hoosier Daily: April 7
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Tom Allen Recaps Spring Practice No. 12
Bob Knight Returns To IU For First Time In 19 Years
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger 2020 OT Luke Wiginton Commits to Indiana
Exclive video from Indiana Sports Beat on Bob Knight at an IU Baseball game today.. #iubb pic.twitter.com/NUWppHQyfu— Indiana Sports Beat w/Jim Coyle (@jimcoyleISB) April 6, 2019
The Big Ten finishes #3X3U pool play with a 3-0 record, closing with an 18-13 win against the Big Sky.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 6, 2019
Juwan Morgan, Ethan Happ, Jordan Murphy and Glynn Watson Jr. have won $3,000 for their efforts so far, and the Big Ten has advanced to tomorrow's knockout round games. #iubb
Knight being back on IU's campus is a huge deal. He's done many speaking appearances in the area but this marks his first public appearance on campus since his firing. #iubb— Seth Tow (@SethTow) April 6, 2019
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Jack Tuttle is going to miss Indiana's spring game. -- Link
Miller recaps the Indiana baseball team's doubleheader sweep of Penn State. -- Link
Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star explains why he thinks Trayce Jackson-Davis will be special. -- Link
William Coleman of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's tennis team can respond to adversity with a win over Purdue. -- Link
Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer rounds up the reactions to Bob Knight's visit to Bloomington. -- Link
