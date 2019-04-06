Opening Statement

Tell you what, it was great to be outside today. First one. Took 12 practices to get outdoors. Beautiful day today. Got a lot of young guys a lot of reps, which was very, very good for us and kind of by design. Rested some of our older guys. Good next step for us as this spring continues to roll along. Got just a few practices left. Just excited about the progress we keep making.

Happy with the overall intensity?

I thought we started slow. I didn't like the first part of some things, so didn't execute as well, especially the skelly period was a little sloppy. But I thought when got in the red zone and started going live, the intensity picked up. They had some good jawing back and forth, which is always fun. That creates a lot of that. There was just a lot of competition. They've been going against each other for a lot of days in a row now. But it's been good. Good intensity there, especially for the live parts.

I noticed Jack Tuttle wasn't out there with the quarterbacks.

He has a short-term sickness that he'll be 100 percent able to recover from, but he'll be done the rest of the spring.What we're gonna do is we're gonna still have the spring game, as always. Probably the format might change a little bit in regards to the offense vs. the defense, and the ones and twos, that kind of thing like we've done in the past. We'll have to evaluate that. We're still looking through all the options for it. We'll still have a full bore, live spring game.(Will Peyton take all the snaps?)We're gonna do some creative things to get Michael Penix out there. Got him involved today in some team periods and some skelly periods, which is real important for him. We'll just adapt and press on. That's what you got to do.

How has spring changed for you?

You have .... I have a bigger awareness of everything because my mind ... I don't wear a headset during the live gos beacuse I don't want to hear the calls. I want my eyes to see the team. I want to be able to be the head coach of both sides of the ball, not just the defensive coordinator first, which is what you often do when you're going live. Just being able to do a better job of special teams and how that's being done. I sit in all those meetings. I sit in all the offensive meetings as well, which I've never done in the past. It has a completely different feel and it empowers me to get on the offense more, too, to be honest with you. Just being more involved, I know exactly what they're going to be doing. It's just a different feel for me. They may wish I was back on the defense because I'm going to be on them a lot more, but that's good. I want to bring that intensity and toughness to the offensive side of the football because that's my personality and that's what we have to be as a football team.

It looked like the offense punched back vs. defense today.

They did, which is good, especially down there... so much of the emphasis has been on red zone in terms of getting stops on defense and improving our touchdowns on offense. I thought they did a great job of that today. I just think the offense, it takes time. It's a new system, first of all. But second of all, the defense is always ahead of the offense because you just kind of let you ears back and go. Whereas on offense, everybody has to be executing together to make it work. I think you saw some of that today, guys making plays. I thought some receivers caught the ball better as a group. Some of those contested catches. Still had a couple drops, but we'll keep working on that. The offense did a much better job today in the live gos. That's what you want to see as progress.

Team getting more familiar with DeBoer and scheme?

I think so. It just takes time. Offense is about timing. It's about execution and emotionally, you have to take that out of it. You have to play hard and be physical yes, but you gotta execute. I just think you saw much better job of that done today by our O.

How have you seen Cam Jones make the most of experimenting with different positions this spring?

There's no question. He's in his linebacker phase of spring ball. He's just playing with more confidence. He's got great strike, great physical specimen that can really run and finish plays on the field. Love his versatility that he gives our defense. Just doing some things to maximize our roster. That's what you're seeing today.

What's the key to the last week?

I really want to polish everything up. We're gonna meet this afternoon just to make sure that these are things we want to be able to do extremely well in the spring game. To me, you have two more opportunities. You don't get these chances during the summer. We really can't work with them like that at all. You really want to take advantage of that. Thursday practice, we're gonna have just helmets only, getting a lot of quality reps. With what we've installed for spring, I want to feel really good about the execution on both sides of the ball. That's going to be the emphasis in the last couple days, just tackling technique, blocking technique.