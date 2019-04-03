Results for 225 lb. reps on bench press. #iufb Baker - 19 Brookins - 16 Harris - 17 Willis - 20 Knight - 27 Timian - 16 Majette - 12 Jordan Fuchs - 18 Martin - 38

3️⃣8️⃣. 😤 @WesleyMartin76 ’s reps would rank second highest at the #NFLCombine . #IUFB pic.twitter.com/qsQ756c5nu

