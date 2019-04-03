Hoosier Daily: April 3
Seen on The Hoosier
Twitter Tuesday: Nate Oats, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi State
Hoosiers solidify top spot for in-state lineman
Sophomore guard Khristian Lander already a priority recruit
Spring Football Video: Tom Allen Recaps Practice No. 10
Indiana Hoosiers Football Pro Day: Top Performers By Drill
From the Locker Room: Indiana Pro Day
Cheaney To Be Inducted Into National Collegiate Basketball Hall Of Fame
Tweets of the Day
#iubb All-Time Leading Scorer.#B1G All-Time Leading Scorer.@CBHOF Class of 2019.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 2, 2019
Congrats @calbertcheaney!
Full class: https://t.co/LdvCmPxXWg pic.twitter.com/LgrgP3FpwH
Results for 225 lb. reps on bench press. #iufb— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 2, 2019
Baker - 19
Brookins - 16
Harris - 17
Willis - 20
Knight - 27
Timian - 16
Majette - 12
Jordan Fuchs - 18
Martin - 38
26 teams represented at Indiana’s Pro Day today. #iufb— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) April 2, 2019
Video of the Day
3️⃣8️⃣.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 2, 2019
😤 @WesleyMartin76’s reps would rank second highest at the #NFLCombine. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/qsQ756c5nu
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers still don't know if quarterback Jack Tuttle will receive a waiver to play this upcoming season. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at former Indiana football player Wes Martin's love of dogs. -- Link
Miller also says safety Jonathan Crawford was named MVP at the Hoosiers' awards banquet for 2018. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall dives into Damezi Anderson's freshman season on the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student looks ahead at Indiana baseball's upcoming matchup with head coach Jeff Mercer's alma mater. -- Link
----
