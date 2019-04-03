Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 3

Tom Allen and Indiana hosted the school's Pro Day on April 2.
Brandon Brown

Seen on The Hoosier

Twitter Tuesday: Nate Oats, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi State

Hoosiers solidify top spot for in-state lineman

Sophomore guard Khristian Lander already a priority recruit

Spring Football Video: Tom Allen Recaps Practice No. 10

Indiana Hoosiers Football Pro Day: Top Performers By Drill

Pro Day Video: Highlights

From the Locker Room: Indiana Pro Day

Cheaney To Be Inducted Into National Collegiate Basketball Hall Of Fame

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers still don't know if quarterback Jack Tuttle will receive a waiver to play this upcoming season. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at former Indiana football player Wes Martin's love of dogs. -- Link

Miller also says safety Jonathan Crawford was named MVP at the Hoosiers' awards banquet for 2018. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall dives into Damezi Anderson's freshman season on the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student looks ahead at Indiana baseball's upcoming matchup with head coach Jeff Mercer's alma mater. -- Link

