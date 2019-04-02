ATLANTA – There are quick guards and then there is Khristian Lander. The pride of Evansville, Ind., Lander was one of the standout performers last weekend at the Underclassmen All-American Camp. Following his time in Atlanta, the five-star sophomore broached such topics as his all-around game, in-state offers and interest from Kentucky.

Indiana: “They are telling me that they want me heavily and they are going to keep watching me and seeing how I develop in the coming years. It is a really, really big deal to me that I got an offer my sophomore year; not too many people get that opportunity. It is a crazy atmosphere there. Anytime they do anything, they can tip a pass, anything, they are going to go crazy for.”

Kansas: “They offered me on my visit. I didn’t think that it was going to happen but they offered me right before I left. It felt amazing there with their history so it was just a really big deal.”

Kentucky: “I went to a game there a couple of months ago. My mentor and trainer have been talking to their assistant coach a lot. They have been looking at me a lot. That is a really good-looking school because that is coach Cal (John Calipari) and the bluebloods, so that is a really big deal for me. That offer would mean that I am doing something right but I am going to keep working, even if I get that offer.”

Purdue: “They just say that they like my game and that they are going to watch my game over the years. Purdue has engineering and has a really good program so that is big for me. I like how their guards can come off a million screens a game, that is what I like, playing downhill.”