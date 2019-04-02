Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 17:29:36 -0500') }} football Edit

From the Locker Room: Indiana Pro Day

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Exosgjszyouvhpjgpcur
Jonathan Crawford and other former IU football players met with the media following their Pro Day.
Jon Sauber/TheHoosier.com

Indiana held its Pro Day on April 2 in Bloomington. Defensive back Jonathan Crawford, long snapper Dan Godsil, wide receiver J-Shun Harris II, offensive lineman Wes Martin, and wide receiver Luke Timian met with the media following their performance.

Scroll below for video of their comments.

Video: Crawford

Video: Godsil

Video: Harris II

Video: Martin

Video: Timian

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}