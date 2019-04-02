From the Locker Room: Indiana Pro Day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana held its Pro Day on April 2 in Bloomington. Defensive back Jonathan Crawford, long snapper Dan Godsil, wide receiver J-Shun Harris II, offensive lineman Wes Martin, and wide receiver Luke Timian met with the media following their performance.
Scroll below for video of their comments.
Video: Crawford
Video: Godsil
Video: Harris II
Video: Martin
Video: Timian
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.