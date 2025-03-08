Galloway surpasses the 1,000-point benchmark in senior day victory

BLOOMINGTON - In the final home game of his career, senior guard Trey Galloway surpassed the 1,000-point benchmark in the second half of Indiana's regular season finale against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

Needing 11 points, Galloway hit a straightaway three with 4:27 left in the second half for his 13th point of the game. Not only was the three a milestone for Galloway, it cut the Ohio State lead to a pair and gave the Hoosiers a shot of adrenaline in its thrilling 66-60 victory over the Buckeyes.

"He competes. And you would be fooling yourself if you think anything else," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said of Galloway. "That's all I've never known him as. I nicknamed him "Crazy Man" when I first started coaching him because he was all over the place. Didn't know what you were going to get from him but he competed. That's all he's ever done."