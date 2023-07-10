The first Indiana player has been drafted in this year's MLB Draft.

Right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho was selected in the eighth round by the Milwaukee Brewers, No. 242 overall, in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The selection comes after a successful season in Bloomington, his first full one as a relief pitcher since transitioning as an infielder. Yoho's career started at Houston, but was derailed multiple times by injuries. A Fishers, Ind. native, Yoho transferred back to his home state and joined the Indiana program, where he finally was able to stay healthy in 2023.

In 18 relief appearances this past season, Yoho posted a 4-1 record and 3.41 ERA in 37.0 IP. He struck out 63 batters and walked just 19, allowing opponents to hit .232 against him. His season line also touts one save and one hold.