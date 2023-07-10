Former Indiana RHP Craig Yoho drafted 242nd overall by Milwaukee Brewers
The first Indiana player has been drafted in this year's MLB Draft.
Right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho was selected in the eighth round by the Milwaukee Brewers, No. 242 overall, in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The selection comes after a successful season in Bloomington, his first full one as a relief pitcher since transitioning as an infielder. Yoho's career started at Houston, but was derailed multiple times by injuries. A Fishers, Ind. native, Yoho transferred back to his home state and joined the Indiana program, where he finally was able to stay healthy in 2023.
In 18 relief appearances this past season, Yoho posted a 4-1 record and 3.41 ERA in 37.0 IP. He struck out 63 batters and walked just 19, allowing opponents to hit .232 against him. His season line also touts one save and one hold.
Yoho's biggest strength was his frisbee-like movement on his pitches, his fastball possessing quick inward break to right-handed batters and his slider often breaking from one batter's box to the other.
Following the season, Yoho entered his name into the transfer portal, where he would eventually commit to Arkansas. Yoho now has a choice on his hands: sign for the Brewers and fulfill his dreams, or see if he can improve his stock with his impressive pitch mix in the SEC.
The MLB Draft is a three-day event, which started Sunday, July 9th. Yoho is the first Hoosier off the board, and the draft comes to a close after 20 rounds and 614 picks are made.
