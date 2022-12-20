Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announces transfer to Michigan
On Tuesday afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to Michigan after four seasons with the Hoosiers.
The 23-year-old quarterback was never featured in a prominent role during his time with the Hoosiers, as he sat behind Michael Penix Jr. for multiple seasons. This season, he played the third string role behind Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams II.
In his four seasons with the Hoosiers, Tuttle completed 104 of 182 passes for 901 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He saw action in only one game this season, when Indiana hosted Penn State on Nov. 5. He completed nine of 12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a blowout loss at the hands of the Nittany Lions.
Tuttle will arrive in Ann Arbor as a depth piece and will likely only see the field in garbage time. J.J. McCarthy will be the team's starting quarterback next season, and soon-to-be junior Davis Warren will likely maintain the backup role.
Tuttle's addition can be viewed as a replacement for Alan Bowman, who entered the transfer portal late last week. Bowman surely didn't break any passing records in his time at Michigan, but he was a depth piece that coaches were comfortable having in case they needed to use him.
Tuttle's four years of experience at Indiana will be helpful as he helps the two younger quarterbacks, McCarthy and Warren, develop as signal callers. He will bring an added element of knowledge and experience to a quarterback room that, quite frankly, isn't the most experienced group around.
Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review as Michigan continues its transfer portal rampage.
