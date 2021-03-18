With a strong freshman season behind him and an impressive showing at his most recent 7 v 7 outing, Stranahan High School (Fla.) Tovani Mizell is garnering attention from various college programs, including Indiana.

The Hoosiers recently offered the Adidas Freshman All-American and national combine invitee, who also picked up Sun Sentinel Broward All-County honors. Mizell, a class of 2024 running back, spoke with TheHoosier.com about his offer and said the Hoosiers are at the top of his recruiting list.

"The Hoosiers are at the top. I like the family atmosphere, and I like that they have a good running game and that they brought a new coach in from the Kansas City Chiefs and the running backs that do well in that system," Mizell said.

Kasey Teegardin extended the offer to Mizell, who said the Indiana coaches told him they like his size and footwork.

"He also said I run really good routes. I was extremely happy to get the offer from Indiana. I was on a three way call with my coach and Coach Teegardin when I received the offer. Coach Teegardin talked about the school and staff and how he was impressed with the work I have been doing. I really like Coach Tom Allen's coaching philosophy and how he has turned Indiana into a top 15 team," said Mizell, who spent this last weekend in Atlanta for a 7 v 7 tournament.