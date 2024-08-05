Below is the video and partial transcript of the Q&A.

Cignetti: Four (practices) in the books and goal is to improve daily, increase the workload, sustain, compete, play at a high level, give good effort every play. Competition was good at the end of practice today. We'll be back out tomorrow.

Q: On Jamier Johnson’s growth going into this season…

Cignetti: He’s got talent. He’s got the ability to be a really good football player. He’s got to put it on the field, stay on the field, and play consistently day in, day out.

Q: On how D’Angelo Ponds has stood out…

Cignetti: Mindset and talent. I don’t know if we have beat him yet on a pass route. He’s just swallowing that side of the field. He’s a good guy for everybody else to watch in terms of how to do it.

Q: On how he wants to handle the physicality in fall camp…

Cignetti: Well, the NCAA limits the amount of times you can tackle and you’re allowed to have two scrimmages. We’re not in full pads yet, we’re still in helmets and shoulder pads.

Q: On his view of the kick return game at this point…

Cignetti: We’ve worked punt return; we haven’t worked kick return yet. Not many kicks get returned if you look at, 30-something percent, but we’ve got guys that are good with the ball in their hand. And the most important thing to me is that at the end of the play that we have possession of the ball. I think we’ve got three really good punt return candidates, (Myles) Price, (Solomon) Vanhorse and Ke’Shawn Williams. And those guys are good kickoff return guys, too. Of course, it helps when you’re doing a good job of blocking, so I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good there.

Q: On if any guys have stepped up or surprised…

Cignetti: I think it’s too early to say that. Your first two days you don’t have any pads on, it’s not how you play football. We’ve only had shoulder pads on for two days. We’ll have a better idea in about a week.