Exploring possible quarterback targets for Indiana in the transfer portal

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana has had arguably its best season in its history in 2024, in part thanks to Kurtis Rourke's tremendous success as the Hoosiers' starting quarterback. Of course, Rourke was a transfer, as he played four seasons at Ohio University before joining Curt Cignetti's squad for the 2024 campaign, meaning that he was not a homegrown talent. This is the norm nowadays, as many power conference programs opt to sign a proven veteran to be their starter rather than develop a freshman into a starting caliber player years later. For better or for worse, that's the situation nowadays, meaning that Indiana will look to do the same this offseason, as Rourke's eligibility is set to expire after IU's College Football Playoff run. This was confirmed when Cignetti said "we will definitely recruit a quarterback out of the portal," earlier this month, leaving nothing to speculation when discussing what Indiana's QB situation may look like. Because of all this, let's take a closer look at some of the names currently in the transfer portal that could become the next Indiana starting quarterback in 2025.

FERNANDO MENDOZA - CAL

Fernando Mendoza is another portal QB that has been linked to Indiana, and for good reason, as his brother, Alberto, is currently a reserve QB for the 2024 Hoosiers. Fernando, though, has been successful in two years at Cal, throwing for a combined 4,712 yards and 30 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Golden Bears. Rivals has yet to rate Mendoza as a transfer prospect, but he is one of the most highly touted quarterbacks in the portal due to his stellar 2024 season. This year Mendoza threw for over 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns and, while he is not necessarily a rushing threat, Indiana has already thrived with a pocket passer in Rourke this season, meaning that he could be a perfect fit for the offense Mike Shanahan ran this year. Mendoza's family ties, superb 2024 play, plus power four experience in the Pac 12 and ACC all point toward him being a highly successful QB once again, making him one of the top targets for Indiana's new starting quarterback search. Other top programs are after Menzoda as well, meaning that this could be one of the most competitive transfer QB recruiting battles of the offseason, though Indiana's connection with his brother could put them over the edge.

KAIDON SALTER - LIBERTY

Kaidon Salter, the former Liberty QB, is certainly a name to watch out for when looking at who could potentially suit up as the next Hoosier QB, as he has already been linked to the program, per multiple reports. Salter is rated as a three star transfer, per Rivals, and has put up some serious numbers in his three years as the Flames' starter. He has passed for 5,887 yards, including 56 touchdowns, but has also made an impact in the running game. Salter has accumulated 2,013 yards on the ground, with over 1,000 of those coming in 2023, a season where he led the Flames to a 13-0 regular season before falling to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl as the Group of 5 representative. In 2024, Salter regressed a bit, not matching either his passing numbers or rushing stats compared to 2023, raising questions about if he can get back to 2023 form with a new team in 2025. Nevertheless, Salter's skills both passing and running the ball should have Indiana looking closely at Salter with his one year of eligibility remaining, as he could possibly replace Rourke under center for IU, giving the Hoosiers a rushing attack that they didn't have with Rourke at QB.

MAALIK MURPHY - DUKE

Maalik Murphy is another name that Indiana many look at in the portal, as he found success in his sophomore season at Duke, throwing for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns in what ended up being a tremendous season for both Murphy and the Blue Devils. Murphy played his freshman season at Texas, where he was a backup to Quinn Ewers, but played in six games for the Longhorns, throwing for over 500 yards. Murphy doesn't have much of a rushing attack but, similar to Mendoza, means that he would fit in with the offense that IU is currently running. His experience with a big time program in Texas, while also having experience as a full-time starter with Duke, could pay dividends if Indiana decides that he if a good fit. With two years of eligibility remaining, and the established prowess at the power four level, Murphy may be a target for the Indiana staff as they look for a transfer quarterback that suits them best.

KEYONE JENKINS - FIU

Keyone Jenkins is another name that Indiana may have interest in, especially because the Hoosiers have already dove into his film earlier this year. This is because Jenkins faced IU in week one, as his FIU Panthers traveled to Memorial Stadium. In that game, Jenkins threw for 129 yards and a touchdown, but was also accurate, completing 20 of his 29 passes. This familiarity may get Jenkins some consideration, while his total season stats speak for themselves, as he totaled 2,557 yards and 28 touchdowns in his sophomore 2024 campaign. This sets up Jenkins to have two more years of availability left and will most likely end up at a power four program meaning that, while he hasn't been formally linked to Indiana, he could be on the Hoosiers' radar this portal cycle.

JOHN MATEER - WASHINGTON STATE

Another quarterback in the transfer portal that has passed for over 3,000 yards on the season is John Mateer, another possible target for Indiana to replace Kurtis Rourke. Mateer redshirted his first season at Wazzu, meaning that he still has two years of availability remaining after his three seasons with the Cougars so far. 2024 was the first season that Mateer had a starting role, and he certainly made the most of it, as he threw for 3,189 yards and 29 touchdowns, while leading his Cougars to a very solid season. Mateer now sits in the portal, as with the conference uncertainty with Washigton State, he is most likely looking for a power four school to join, meaning that Indiana could be in the mix. With the pocket passing talent Mateer has, he could be a very solid fit for the Hoosiers and for very good reasons as well.



AIR NOLAND - OHIO STATE

A more interesting case comes from a former Ohio State Buckeye in Air Noland. Unlike the rest of the guys on this list, Noland hasn't played a snap of college football this far, meaning that he has four more years of eligibility remaining. Noland was a four star recruit in the class of 2024, meaning that he has the talent capable of starting at a high level, but this talent wasn't utilized because of Will Howard in front of him. In high school, Noland passed for over 10,000 yards in his for years, earning him Elite 11 finalist honors and opening eyes across the country that most likely forgot about the talented QB in his redshirt season at OSU. While it may seem like a long shot, Noland could be a possible target for IU, even if he hasn't played at the college level, as he could be a key depth piece for the Hoosiers. If he does commit to Indiana, Tayven Jackson would likely start, at least at the beginning of the season, but with the talent he has, he could still be a solid get for Cignetti and staff.

FINAL THOUGHTS