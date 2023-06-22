Former Indiana basketball All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Warriors in Thursday's NBA Draft, he is the second Hoosier selected, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected by the Lakers in the first round.

Jackson-Davis is one of the greatest players in Indiana's history. He was a consensus All-American his senior season when he averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is a four-time All-Big Ten selection, a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive team member and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team back in 2019-20. He ends his Hoosier career third in all-time points (2,258), the leader in career rebounds (1,143), the leader in blocks (270), third in career double-doubles (50) and is one of just five players in Big Ten history to record 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

The Warriors lost to the Lakers in the Western Conference Playoffs last season, but on Thursday traded for Chris Paul to pair with other future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors could also resign Draymond Green, who opted out of his contract this week.

The 2023 draft marks the first time Indiana has two players selected in a draft since 2017 when OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant were selected No. 23 and No. 42 overall.