Don Fischer reflects on Indiana football's 'special' season

For Fischer, who has seen nearly everything in more than half a century behind the mic, those words carry the weight of decades. Indiana’s transformation under Cignetti has defied all expectations.

That game, a Notre Dame victory, left the state buzzing. This time, the stakes are immeasurably higher. Under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana is enjoying a historic breakthrough, and Fischer has been there to capture every moment of this remarkable season.

How could it not be? The Hoosiers are 11-1, heading into their first College Football Playoff game, facing in-state rival Notre Dame—a team they last met in 1991.

This year, however, has been different. This year, Fischer is having the time of his life.

For 52 seasons, Don Fischer has been the voice of Indiana football, narrating the highs, the lows and the countless in-betweens of a program long starved of relevancy on the gridiron. Having called 38 losing seasons, Fischer's tenure—one of the longest in the country—has been as much about loyalty and hope as it has been about calling touchdowns and heartbreaks.

The Hoosiers, perennial Big Ten bottom-feeders, have shattered program records, earning their first 10-win season and now preparing for a shot at a national title. It’s a story so improbable that even Fischer, with his encyclopedic knowledge of Indiana football, struggles to comprehend it.

“Now we’re 11-1. It doesn’t make sense,” Fischer admitted. “In your own mind, you’re sitting here thinking, ‘How can that possibly be?’ Except it’s possible because Curt Cignetti came to Indiana.”

Cignetti’s arrival has brought a level of belief and execution that Fischer says he’s rarely seen in Bloomington. The Hoosiers’ disciplined play and fearless attitude have made believers out of a fanbase long starved for success, and Fischer has relished every second of it.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Fischer has experienced his share of memorable moments. The 1987 season, in particular, stands out. That year, under head coach Bill Mallory, Indiana defeated both Michigan and Ohio State, finishing 8-4. At the time, it was a pinnacle for the program and one of Fischer’s favorite seasons to call.

But as special as 1987 was, this season has reached an entirely new level.

“This team is going to play in arguably the biggest game in the history of Indiana football,” Fischer said. “[Indiana’s] in a playoff; they have a chance to go to a national title game and maybe win a national title. How could it not be [my favorite season]?”

The Hoosiers’ success has energized Indiana’s fanbase in ways Fischer hasn’t seen since that 1991 matchup with Notre Dame. The state is once again alive with talk of Indiana football, but this time, the conversation is centered on glory rather than nostalgia.

“The state was abuzz,” Fischer said, reflecting on the last meeting between Indiana and Notre Dame. Now, with the College Football Playoff looming, the buzz has grown into a roar.

For Fischer, this season isn’t just a high point in Indiana football history—it’s a crowning moment in his illustrious career. For 52 years, he’s been a constant presence, narrating the story of Indiana on the gridiron with passion and professionalism, through seasons more trying than triumphant. This year, he’s finally been rewarded with a season for the ages.

As the Hoosiers prepare for their showdown with Notre Dame, Fischer will once again take his place in the broadcast booth, ready to bring every play, every moment, to life for fans across the state.

For a man who’s given so much to Indiana, this historic season feels like a fitting tribute. For the fans who’ve followed his voice through decades of losing, there’s no one better to tell the story of this unforgettable year.