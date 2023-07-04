Miramar, Fla., EDGE Shamar Meikle announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday, via social media. He is the 13th member of Indiana's 2023 class, which ranks 14th in the Big Ten conference. Indiana was Meikle's only Power 5 scholarship offer, and he commits to Indiana after taking an official visit to the Hoosiers the weekend of June 23. Toledo was also in pursuit of the three-star EDGE.

