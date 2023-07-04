Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.
Miramar, Fla., EDGE Shamar Meikle announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday, via social media. He is the 13th member of Indiana's 2023 class, which ranks 14th in the Big Ten conference.
Indiana was Meikle's only Power 5 scholarship offer, and he commits to Indiana after taking an official visit to the Hoosiers the weekend of June 23. Toledo was also in pursuit of the three-star EDGE.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Meikle had 42 total tackles last season and 9.5 sacks with an interception that was returned 77 yards for a touchdown.
Meikle has good speed and burst off of the line of scrimmage, which greatly helps him in pass rush where he usually plays standing up. His film doesn't show a lot of pass rush technique against blockers, but with increased strength, he should be able to provide more offensive linemen with issues protecting the backfield.
Meikle is Indiana's 10th out-of-state pledge in the 2024 class and the first EDGE rusher to commit to Indiana.
