Coach Q&A: Mike Woodson previews Maryland

Q. Rob Phinisee, what's the diagnosis, and when is he likely going to be able to be back?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, he's not going to play tomorrow, and it could possibly be day-to-day. But we don't really know -- I mean, we know the extent of it. He had plantar fasciitis, and he's not playing tomorrow. I wish I had him, but it's next man up.

Q. Just curious the matchup problems that Maryland presents with their guard play, what do you see as kind of the biggest challenges that they're going to present on the perimeter for you guys?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, that's where their strengths are, at the point guard position and the shooting guard. But they've got a full -- all those guys that play are capable of beating you off the dribble. It's a big dribble drive team, a big isolation team, so I mean, it's no surprise. We've got to defend off the dribble, and we've got to do it for 40 minutes.

Q. What's your assessment of how many minutes you think X can handle tomorrow, and what are the backup options at primary ball handling duties when he has to come out?

MIKE WOODSON: I don't go into the game worrying about how many minutes. Again, I coach based on how guys are playing. It's a feel. If he's got to go 40 minutes, we'll play him 40 minutes. Khristian might be available some tomorrow with limited minutes. We'll know more tomorrow when we get up in the morning, and if that's the case, he'll relieve him some.

I can play Gallo at some 1; Scoop might have to play some 1. I just don't look at positions like that anymore. Everybody has got to pitch in and do their part based on who's out. It's just that simple.

Q. You talked a little bit about obviously the backcourt being banged up. How important is Tamar Bates moving forward, and talking about his performance last game out, how much has he improved over the last week here?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, I thought he played great our last game. Last few games he's played really well.

The bottom line is when you're shorthanded, guys that haven't gotten a lot of minutes, then you've got to start thinking about minutes for those guys. Rob was playing anywhere from 18 to 20 minutes, so Scoop and Gallo and Anthony might even get thrown in there. When your name is called, you've got to be ready to play. It's just that simple.