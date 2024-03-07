Breaking: Liam McNeeley requests out of National Letter of Intent
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's lone commitment and signee of the 2024 recruiting class, five-star wing Liam McNeeley, has requested a release out of his National Letter of Intent.
On3's Joe Tipton was the first to report the news on social media Thursday night.
McNeeley, the No. 13 player in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals' player rankings, averaged 12.7 points on 51% shooting (46% from three). In addition, McNeeley added 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals a night for powerhouse Montverde Academy, who steamrolled through a perfect regular season in the EYBL Scholastic Conference.
Indiana's incoming 2024 recruiting class now is bare of a commitment.
McNeeley had been committed to Indiana since October 15, and signed his original letter of intent to attend Indiana on November 8, 2023.
The news comes just 24 hours after news broke that head coach Mike Woodson would be returning for a fourth season as the leader of his alma mater.
It's not yet clear whether the two instances are related.
This breaking story will be updated with more information as it is made available.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board