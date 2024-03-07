BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's lone commitment and signee of the 2024 recruiting class, five-star wing Liam McNeeley, has requested a release out of his National Letter of Intent.

On3's Joe Tipton was the first to report the news on social media Thursday night.

McNeeley, the No. 13 player in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals' player rankings, averaged 12.7 points on 51% shooting (46% from three). In addition, McNeeley added 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals a night for powerhouse Montverde Academy, who steamrolled through a perfect regular season in the EYBL Scholastic Conference.

Indiana's incoming 2024 recruiting class now is bare of a commitment.