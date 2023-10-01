BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has parted ways with offensive coordinator Walt Bell, the program said in a statement on Sunday.

Bell had been a part of the Hoosier coaching staff since 2022. As Indiana's offensive coordinator, Bell was responsible for calling plays for the Hoosiers. He also oversaw the Indiana quarterback room.

Rod Carey will take over as Indiana's offensive coordinator.

“I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball,” Allen said in the release. “Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel.

“I wish Walt and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his contributions to our program.”