Breaking: Indiana fires offensive coordinator Walt Bell
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has parted ways with offensive coordinator Walt Bell, the program said in a statement on Sunday.
Bell had been a part of the Hoosier coaching staff since 2022. As Indiana's offensive coordinator, Bell was responsible for calling plays for the Hoosiers. He also oversaw the Indiana quarterback room.
Rod Carey will take over as Indiana's offensive coordinator.
“I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball,” Allen said in the release. “Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel.
“I wish Walt and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his contributions to our program.”
Bell's most recent stop before Indiana was a stint as the head coach of UMass, in which he went 2-23 as the leader of the Minutemen program.
In 2022, Indiana's offense under Bell averaged 328.3 yards and 23.3 points a contest. Through five games in the 2023 schedule, the Hoosiers were averaging 20.8 points and 334.2 yards per game – scoring just 12.75 points per game in regulation versus FBS opponents in 2023. Indiana was 6-11 in 17 games with Bell as the program's coordinator.
Saturday night, Tom Allen said Indiana would be due for deep evaluation heading into the bye week and take everything into consideration in that process. Entering into the bye week, the Hoosiers were presented with their only true chance to make any last drastic changes to the coaching staff, offensive scheme and otherwise before the final stretch of the season.
With the change of leadership of Indiana's offense, Allen hopes the new offensive coordinator can stop the bleeding and prevent the Hoosier offense from falling any further.
