Bob Knight honored by Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Legendary head coach Bob Knight, a three-time NCAA basketball champion, was honored with a bench dedication over the weekend at the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

The Naismith Coaches Circle Program honors the first coach, Dr. James Naismith, and pays tribute to the core values he taught – Teamwork, Cooperation, Leadership, Perseverance, and Integrity. These principles are the foundation by which young men and women play the game and conduct their lives – on and off the court.

With the Coaches Circle Program, the Basketball Hall of Fame honors his vision by providing a pathway for today’s coaches to leave a legacy to those who inspired them. They share stories of their meaningful relationships and how their lives have been impacted by these inspirations.

Far too often, these incredible connections are left untold. Through this exhibit they share the stories of the mentor-coach relationship, and the compassion coaches have for their players.

Knight, a 1991 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, was honored during bench dedication alongside two-time NBA Champion Chuck Daly and Nancy Lieberman, a pioneer for women coaches in the NBA.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson joined Knight’s son and current head coach of the Marian Knights, Pat Knight, Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson, Indiana University Athletics Hall of Famers Quinn Buckner, Scott May, and Dr. Larry Rink, and Indiana alum Steve Ferguson at the dedication.

Fans can see the bench in the Naismith Coaches Circle at the Basketball Hall of Fame. More information can be found here.