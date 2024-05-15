Tuesday night, the native of Georgetown, Indiana made his way to Bloomington for an official visit with Indiana basketball.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Two weeks ago, it was reported that I ndiana had made contact with Bellarmine transfer center and Indiana native Langdon Hatton .

The Hoosiers have two open scholarships left to fill ahead of next season and are still in need of some depth in the front court, a reason for Indiana's interest in Hatton.

Minnesota, Louisville, Clemson and Ohio State are schools also vying for the services of Hatton.

After spending his freshman year at William & Mary, Hatton spent the last two seasons in Louisville with the Bellarmine Knights. The 6-foot-10 big man made 37 starts across his two campaigns with the Knights.

This past season, Hatton averaged 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game -- both of which were career-highs. He also hit on 48.0% of his field goal attempts and 33.3% of his 3-point attempts.

Hatton has just one year of eligibility remaining.

Check out some of Hatton's highlights below.