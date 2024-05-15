Bellarmine transfer center Langdon Hatton visits Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Two weeks ago, it was reported that Indiana had made contact with Bellarmine transfer center and Indiana native Langdon Hatton.
Tuesday night, the native of Georgetown, Indiana made his way to Bloomington for an official visit with Indiana basketball.
The Hoosiers have two open scholarships left to fill ahead of next season and are still in need of some depth in the front court, a reason for Indiana's interest in Hatton.
Minnesota, Louisville, Clemson and Ohio State are schools also vying for the services of Hatton.
After spending his freshman year at William & Mary, Hatton spent the last two seasons in Louisville with the Bellarmine Knights. The 6-foot-10 big man made 37 starts across his two campaigns with the Knights.
This past season, Hatton averaged 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game -- both of which were career-highs. He also hit on 48.0% of his field goal attempts and 33.3% of his 3-point attempts.
Hatton has just one year of eligibility remaining.
Check out some of Hatton's highlights below.
–––––
