All-Big Ten honors roll in for multiple Hoosiers

On Tuesday afternoon, the 2024 All-Big Ten teams were announced by the Big Ten conference. The Hoosiers had multiple players earn All-Big Ten selections, including defensive end Mikail Kamara, linebacker Aiden Fisher, defensive back D'Angelo Ponds, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and offensive lineman Mike Katic. Below are those Hoosiers that took home All-Big Ten selections on Tuesday.

DEFENSIVE END MIKAIL KAMARA - FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Mikail Kamara was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team. The Hoosiers' defensive end recorded 44.0 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks on the season. He registered one pass breakup and six quarterback hits, while recovering three fumbles and forcing two as well. Kamara, a James Madison transfer, finished second in the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss. He also tied for the most quarterback pressures in the entire country (60), according to Pro Football Focus.

LINEBACKER AIDEN FISHER - FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Aiden Fisher led the Hoosiers with 108.0 tackles this season, which ranked third in the Big Ten. He also added 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the season. A transfer from James Madison, Fisher recorded four pass breakups and three quarterbacks hits this year. Fisher acted as the figurative captain of Indiana's defense this past season, leading one of the top ranked defenses not only in the conference, but in the country.

CORNERBACK D'ANGELO PONDS - FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Last year, D'Angelo Ponds was named a freshman All-American for his efforts at James Madison. A year later, Ponds collected 53.0 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Ponds intercepted two passes--one of which was a pick six--this season, while breaking up a team-best nine passes, which ranked tied for sixth in the conference. The undersized defensive back consistently shut down some of the best wide receivers in the country this season. In addition to his work defensively, Ponds blocked a kick earlier this season as well.

QUARTERBACK KURTIS ROURKE - SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

In his lone season in Bloomington, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a transfer from Ohio, finished near the top of the conference ins every major statistic. Rourke completed 70.4% of his passes for 2,827 yards and 27 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions this season. Rourke finished the year with the No. 1 passer rating (181.4) in the entire country. In Indiana's regular season finale, a 66-0 win over Purdue, Rourke threw for 349 yards and six touchdowns, tying an Indiana single-game record for passing scores.

WIDE RECEIVER ELIJAH SARRTT - THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

A transfer from James Madison, Elijah "Waffle House" Sarratt led Indiana with 49 receptions, 890 yards receiving--which was fifth in the conference--and eight receiving touchdowns--which was eighth in the Big Ten--this season. Sarratt finished second in the league in yards per reception, averaging 18.2 yards per catch. In Indiana's win over Purdue on Saturday, Sarratt caught eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard catch and run for a score.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MIKE KATIC - THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Mike Katic elected to return to Bloomington this offseason after testing the NFL Draft waters. Katic came back and put together a strong season, playing center for the Hoosiers. Katic ended the year grading as one of the top offensive lineman in the Big Ten.



ALL-BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTIONS

Offense - Running Back Justice Ellison - Wide Receivers Myles Price - Tight End Zach Horton - Offensive Lineman Carter Smith Defense - Defensive Lineman CJ West - Defensive Lineman James Carpenter - Defensive Lineman Lanell Carr - Linebacker Jailin Walker - Defensive Back Shawn Asbury II Special Teams - Returner Myles Price - Kicker Nicolas Radicic - Long Snapper Mark Langston