BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It had been a while since Tom Allen had given out a game ball. But he didn't need see the numbers or make any further assesments before he entered the postgame locker room. He knew who it was going to. Aaron Casey, the sixth-year senior linebacker, was everything a team looking to spurn an upset would need on Saturday. Nine tackles on the day, seven of them solo and four for loss, also included two sacks. He was Indiana's oxygen tank, giving the Indiana season and their hopes for a bowl game air for another week. Whatever Wisconsin wanted, Casey denied. For his efforts, he received the honor. "Without knowing the stats, I saw it live, in person, I knew it was special," Allen said. "It's everything. It's leadership."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IIEdhbWUgYmFsbCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FfY2FzZXkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBX2Nhc2V5 MjwvYT4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KRkdnUXpPMUQwIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkZHZ1F6TzFEMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbmRpYW5h IEZvb3RiYWxsIChASW5kaWFuYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDg5NjE4 NzIxMTk0NDExND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA0LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On a day where 225 of Indiana's 261 yards and 17 of the 20 points came in the first half, the door for a late comeback victory remained open. The Hoosier defense, however, repeatedly slammed that door shut when it mattered most. Indiana did just enough offensively, and only just, to earn the victory that the Hoosiers' defense had played well enough to earn. Wisconsin had the ball five times in the fourth quarter. One the first of those drives, taking a snap from just outside the red zone and trailing by just three, the Badgers looked primed to at least put points on the board and tie Saturday's game with the remainder of the quarter to play. Then, Casey completely blew through the Wisconsin offensive line on a designed blitz for a sack of 10 yards. It knocked the Badgers out of field goal range, and the Hoosiers maintained their lead. The next drive, he forced a fumble that took the ball back from the opponent. Nothing would come of the final three drives. On the last gasp effort from Wisconsin, Casey's second sack served as the emphatic exclamation mark of the dramatic win. His fourth quarter alone was worthy of an entire’s game’s praise. Time and time again, when the bell rung and a big play was called for, Casey and the Indiana defense responded. "You have to have your best players step up and play really well in games like this, a game you know you have to win, against a really good team," Allen continued. "Proud of him and proud of all the guys around him."

Casey celebrates during Indiana's game versus Wisconsin on Saturday. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times)