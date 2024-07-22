2025 in-state guard Braylon Mullins includes Indiana in top-10
2025 guard Braylon Mullins has long been a priority recruiting target for Indiana basketball, and this summer the in-state prospect has seen his recruitment blow up.
On Monday, Mullins announced the final 10 schools that he's considering in his recruitment, and the Hoosiers have made the cut.
The Greenfield-Central star is ranked as a top-30 recruit, according to Rivals, and is a consensus four-star prospect.
Joining Indiana in Mullins' top-10 are a slew of elite programs.
From in-state rival Purdue, to reigning back-to-back national champions UConn, there is no shortage of interest from big time programs for the talented Mullins.
Alabama, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee are the other programs in Mullins' final 10.
The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter has an official visit to Indiana scheduled for the weekend of September 20 -- his Indiana Elite teammates Malachi Moreno and Trent Sisley will be joining him on that visit.
Check out some of Mullins' spring highlights below.
