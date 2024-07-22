2025 guard Braylon Mullins has long been a priority recruiting target for Indiana basketball, and this summer the in-state prospect has seen his recruitment blow up.

On Monday, Mullins announced the final 10 schools that he's considering in his recruitment, and the Hoosiers have made the cut.

The Greenfield-Central star is ranked as a top-30 recruit, according to Rivals, and is a consensus four-star prospect.