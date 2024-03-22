One of the top targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class, five-star wing Jalen Haralson, has included the Hoosiers in a list of his final nine schools receiving his consideration. Indiana is involved with Duke, Purdue, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Kansas and Auburn, according to his list that was released on Friday.

