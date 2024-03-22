2025 five-star wing Jalen Haralson includes IU in final nine schools
One of the top targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class, five-star wing Jalen Haralson, has included the Hoosiers in a list of his final nine schools receiving his consideration.
Indiana is involved with Duke, Purdue, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Kansas and Auburn, according to his list that was released on Friday.
Haralson checks in as the No. 8 player in the class in the latest Rivals rankings.
A former standout at Fishers (IN) High School, Haralson transferred to prep powerhouse La Lumiere (IN) in La Porte, Ind.
Standing 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Haralson has taken multiple visits to Bloomington in the past.
Video highlights of Haralson's game are below:
