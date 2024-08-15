PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

2025 center Eric Reibe sets date for official visit to Indiana basketball

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana basketball is set to hist 2025 four-star big man Eric Reibe on an official visit from Oct. 4-6, according to multiple reports.

All told, Reibe will take six official visits over the next couple of months:

- Kansas: Aug. 29-31

- UConn: Sep. 6-8

- Kentucky: Sep. 13-15

- North Carolina: Sep. 20-22

- Indiana: Oct. 4-6

- Oregon: Oct. 11-13

Reibe, who first received an offer from Indiana back in May of 2023, has also taken prior visits to Creighton and Harvard.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyLXN0YXIgY2VudGVyIGluIHRoZSBjbGFzcyBvZiAyMDI1IEVy aWMgUmVpYmUgaGFzIHNldCBhIGRhdGUgZm9yIGFuIG9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0 IHRvIEluZGlhbmEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9pdWJiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j aXViYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NkRXlzRHBsbVoiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jZEV5c0RwbG1aPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggQnJv d25pbmcgKEBaYWNoQnJvd25pbmcxNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoQnJvd25pbmcxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNDEyOTc1MzYzMDI0 OTQxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Back in July, Reibe cut his list of potential suitors down to 11 programs.

The talented 7-footer will ultimately decide between Creighton, Harvard, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, Stanford, UConn, Ohio State, West Virginia and Indiana.

Throughout Reibe's recruitment, the ability to play right away has been high on the big man's priority list -- something the Hoosiers could offer the 2025 big man given the remaining eligibility of the centers currently on Indiana's roster.

With fellow IU target and 2025 big man Malachi Moreno expected to announce his decision to commit to Kentucky on Friday, Reibe could be the next priority target big man for the Hoosiers out of the 2025 class.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzLzIwMjUtY2VudGVyLWVyaWMtcmVpYmUtc2V0cy1kYXRlLWZvci1v ZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdC10by1pbmRpYW5hLWJhc2tldGJhbGwiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlh bmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkYyMDI1LWNlbnRlci1lcmljLXJlaWJl LXNldHMtZGF0ZS1mb3Itb2ZmaWNpYWwtdmlzaXQtdG8taW5kaWFuYS1iYXNr ZXRiYWxsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK