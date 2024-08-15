Indiana basketball is set to hist 2025 four-star big man Eric Reibe on an official visit from Oct. 4-6, according to multiple reports. All told, Reibe will take six official visits over the next couple of months: - Kansas: Aug. 29-31 - UConn: Sep. 6-8 - Kentucky: Sep. 13-15 - North Carolina: Sep. 20-22 - Indiana: Oct. 4-6 - Oregon: Oct. 11-13 Reibe, who first received an offer from Indiana back in May of 2023, has also taken prior visits to Creighton and Harvard.

