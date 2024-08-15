2025 center Eric Reibe sets date for official visit to Indiana basketball
Indiana basketball is set to hist 2025 four-star big man Eric Reibe on an official visit from Oct. 4-6, according to multiple reports.
All told, Reibe will take six official visits over the next couple of months:
- Kansas: Aug. 29-31
- UConn: Sep. 6-8
- Kentucky: Sep. 13-15
- North Carolina: Sep. 20-22
- Indiana: Oct. 4-6
- Oregon: Oct. 11-13
Reibe, who first received an offer from Indiana back in May of 2023, has also taken prior visits to Creighton and Harvard.
Back in July, Reibe cut his list of potential suitors down to 11 programs.
The talented 7-footer will ultimately decide between Creighton, Harvard, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, Stanford, UConn, Ohio State, West Virginia and Indiana.
Throughout Reibe's recruitment, the ability to play right away has been high on the big man's priority list -- something the Hoosiers could offer the 2025 big man given the remaining eligibility of the centers currently on Indiana's roster.
With fellow IU target and 2025 big man Malachi Moreno expected to announce his decision to commit to Kentucky on Friday, Reibe could be the next priority target big man for the Hoosiers out of the 2025 class.
