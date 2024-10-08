Advertisement
Published Oct 8, 2024
2025 4-star big man Eric Reibe includes Indiana in final 5
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana basketball has made the top five for one of the top high school big men in the country.

Four-star center Eric Reibe announced the final five schools from which he'll ultimately decide between on Tuesday. Joining Indiana in Reibe's top five are Kansas, UConn, Creighton and Oregon.

Reibe is ranked as a top-30 recruit in the class of 2025, per Rivals.

Reibe is a native of Germany, although he currently attends Bullis School in Potomoc, Maryland. Over the past weekend, Reibe visited Eugene on his last official visit with Oregon.

Not too long ago, Reibe was in Bloomington for an official visit with the Hoosiers. He joined Indiana target Braylon Mullins, as well as IU commit Trent Sisley, in Bloomington the weekend of Sep. 20.

The ability to play right away is report is said to be of high importance for the 7-footer.

Check out some of Reibe's highlights below.

–––––

