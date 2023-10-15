BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball has landed its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, and it is a big one. Five-star forward Liam McNeeley – the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the latest Rivals150 – has committed to Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball. McNeeley announced his decision on Sunday afternoon at the Geico Top Flight Invitational event.

McNeeley on his most recent official visit to Indiana earlier this month.

Standing 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, the Richardson, Tx., native and Montverde Academy (Fla.) product had been at the top of Indiana's wish list for quite some time now. For his services, Indiana beat out the likes of Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan and Alabama – all of which comprised his final six schools that he was considering. His final decision ultimately came down to the Hoosiers and Jayhawks. The commitment comes after an official visit with two of his Montverde teammates earlier in September, in which McNeeley and his family were accompanied by a fellow five-star Montverde teammate Derik Queen and a four-star guard prospect in Curtis Givens. The trio of visitors were in attendance for Indiana's week two football game versus Indiana State. Givens has since committed to LSU. Queen's recruitment, however, remains open as the early signing period draws nearer. McNeeley's official visit was his second of sorts in Bloomington, having originally visited in September of 2022 – a weekend that included Queen as well. McNeeley was also scheduled to take an official visit to Texas this past weekend, but called off the visit. Since assuming the Indiana head coaching job, Woodson and Indiana have formed a strong connection with the Montverde program and head coach Kevin Boyle, having netted both Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau from the Floridian program. Both Hood-Schifino and Reneau were also five-star products.

All along, Rivals' Rob Cassidy had reported that McNeeley committing to the Hoosiers felt like a "logical first domino" to fall Woodson and company's way in the 2024 class. Indiana's recruitment of McNeeley had been an extensive process in which Woodson and company devoted a lot of resources to, but in the end, it paid off for Indiana.

Scouting Report

McNeeley averaged 13.7 points per game with Montverde in NIBC (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) during his junior season on 48% shooting and made 27-of-60 threes, good for a 45% clip. Playing for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit across 17 games, McNeeley hit marks of 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His dynamic, versatile playstyle at his size makes him an incredibly tough cover, one of the more aggressive prospects on each side of the floor in the 2024 class. Not only is he an effective driving threat, but his shooting and playmaking – McNeeley posses impressive court vision, as well – round out his game to display why he's one of the best prospects amongst his peers, and is massive get for Indiana. McNeeley has garnered attention as a possible first round draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft due to his "strong, sturdy combo" play. He's a viable defender at multiple positions on the floor, and his size and shooting stroke makes him a knockdown shooter that defenders must respect and close out on – giving him the ability and advantage to drive to the basket. He comes from a basketball family, too – his entire family having played Division I college basketball. Now, McNeeley is next in line to do so, this time in Bloomington. After a longing pursuit, Indiana closed the deal and finally has their guy.