How it Happened: Indiana dominates Nebraska behind impressive 3-pt shooting

Indiana returned home after a west coast road trip firing on all cylinders, defeating Nebraska with ease 76-60. This was the Hoosiers first home win since its matchup with Wisconsin all the way back on December 28th 2024, making the "pink out" Assembly Hall crowd pleased from start to finish. The biggest difference in this one was 3-point shooting, as Indiana went an impressive 13-for-30 mark, while Nebraska, a team who came into this one shooting over 35% went just 3-for-11. Yarden Garzon followed up her 35-point performance against Washington with 19 against the Huskers, shooting 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Chloe Moore-McNeil, Karoline Striplin and Sydney Parrish were the other three double-digit scorers, putting up 15, 13 and 11 respectively. Moore-McNeil was also impactful in other aspects of the game, specifically playmaking as she dished out seven assists throughout the game. These were a part of the 25 assists IU throughout the game, an extremely impressive number as just four of the Hoosiers' 29 made field goals weren't created by an assist. The Hoosiers' defense was also impressive, as it forced 17 Nebraska turnovers in what ended up being an all-around impressive showing from Teri Moren's group. Here's how it happened in the game that improved Indiana to a 14-7 and 6-4 in Big Ten play.

Indiana's Henna Sandvik (21) makes a three pointer over Nebraska's Amiah Hargrove (33) during the Indiana versus Nebraska women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IU HOLDS DOUBLE-DIGIT HALFTIME LEAD BEHIND 3-PT BARRAGE

After the first 20 minutes of play Indiana had hit eight threes, while Nebraska hit zero, creating a huge difference in this one early on. This started in the first quarter, as IU went 4-of-8 from three in the period, Parrish making her presence known early with six points in the first 10 minutes. It wasn't just Parrish, as Moore-McNeil hit one from downtown in the first, though none seemed bigger than Henna Sandvik's 3-pointer as it beat the first quarter buzzer and gave IU momentum heading into the second. The Hoosiers finished the first 7-of-15 from the field int he first, Nebraska going a better 6-of-12, though that didn't include a single 3-pointer. The second is when IU really got things going though, as the Hoosiers started the quarter on a 13-0 run that included three shots from beyond the arc, including Garzon's first made basket of the day. This gave Indiana a 32-14 lead with the three ball the biggest difference, though Nebraska would fight back in the final six minutes of the second. The Huskers even cut it to just a single-digit lead for Indiana yet, with another 3-pointer, Indiana got its lead back up to 12 before the halftime buzzer. This was from Garzon's third three of the quarter, giving her nine points and a tie for the highest point total of the first half. IU shot just 6-of-15 from the field in the second quarter, yrt its 4-of-7 mark from three kept up the hot start from beyond the arc. Nebraska shot 4-of-10 an turned it over six times, as it just wasn't able to compete with Indiana's shot making ability early on, with turnovers making it even worse. This allowed IU go get out to a comfortable lead, one that it used to its advantage in the second half.

HOOSIERS CRUISE TO VICTORY WITH SOLID 2ND HALF