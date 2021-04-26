Numerous high-major prospects were in action this weekend at the Midwest Mania event in Indianapolis.

With Indiana's coaching change, there is a mix of prospects who held an offer from the previous staff that Mike Woodson will be monitoring over the next few weeks and months. There are also new names starting to emerge with increasing interesting from the Hoosiers.

2023 point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is one of those new names that the new IU staff is targeting. The La Lumiere (IN) guard is playing with Bradley Beal Elite this summer. He was a standout this past weekend, flashing his potential.

"Overall I think I played good but think I could have played a lot better," Fears told TheHoosier.com. "Really happy team wise because we went 3-1 and beat some really good teams. I had a lot of fun and I think it was a great experience for me."

Fears played up with the 17U roster and did exactly what you expect from a top prospect at the point guard position. He is a natural floor leader and knows how to get everyone involved and in the right places.

"I think I'm a floor general, a big time defender and big time playmaker that makes everyone around me better," Fears said of his game. "I can also score and lead a team at the highest level."