2023 five-star forward KJ Evans names top five programs

The 6-foot-9 forward has taken one official visit so far in his recruitment, visiting Kentucky last fall.

Evans plays for Montverde (FL) Academy and Team Durant on the AAU circuit. He is teammates of current 2022 IU signee Jalen Hood-Schifino at Montverde.

He has talked about setting up a visit to Indiana but no date has been confirmed or set at the moment.

"I like Coach (Mike) Woodson. He’s proven it in the league, so I know he’s going to run an NBA system. He’s going to help guys get to the league as well. He has those connections," Evans previously told Rivals. "My teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino is going there, too, so I’m going to go check it out as well.”

As for a potential timeline, Evans has talked about making a decision before his senior season at Montverde.

“I want to make a decision right before the high school season," Evans said. "Not right after AAU, but sometime in that part where we don’t play, we just practice and stuff at our school before the high school season.”

Evans is an extremely skilled hybrid forward who gets most of his points in transition or off of rebound put backs on the offensive end. He can step out and hit the outside shot, with a good, consistent stroke from deep but isn't one to take a large amount of shots from three. His athleticism is what stands out immediately on both ends of the floor to pair with a huge wingspan. Evans can guard positions 1-4 on the floor and is a terrific weak side shot blocker as well.

He averaged 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last week in GEICO Nationals en route to a National Championship. He had 11 points and two rebounds in the championship game.

"As for his game, I think being at Montverde has helped. He’s not putting up eye-popping numbers every game like he was back home but it seems like the whole iron-sharpening-iron thing is true here," Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy said. "Evans has been more efficient in the games I’ve seen so far this season and seems to be cutting down on forced shots.

"He’s long had the body and athleticism of a top-flight prospect, Montvede is helping polish him while not putting pressure on him to be “the guy” as a junior. He’ll stay around the top. He’s still looked like a top-10 prospect despite going up against the best players in the country."

Indiana currently has commitments from four-star guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps in the class of 2023.