He finished as the team's leader for the contest in both minutes played (23) and points.

The Center Grove five-star forward finished with 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting, plus 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a 132-55 victory on Thursday night.

Top IU target Trayce Jackson-Davis put up quite the statline for USA's U18 squad against Ecuador.

"Just getting better," Jackson-Davis said on what he was working on in the game. "Coach [Bill] Self had us run a lot of plays, so we were working on our offensive execution.

"Just trying to get better every play, because some of our games were blowouts, but we’re going to have some tough competition tomorrow and we have to be ready."

Jackson-Davis was referring to Argentina (3-1), who Team USA faces tonight at 6 p.m. ET in the medal semifinals.

Fans who want to watch can see all the games on FIBA's YouTube channel.

"I saw Argentina today, and that first quarter was terrific," Self said. "It’s too bad their kid go nicked up, but they’re good.

"They share the ball, they’re smart and they’re well coached. They execute their stuff. They’re very good."

With the win, USA improved to 4-0 in the event. Jackson-Davis said going forward, defense will be a major focus for the team.

"Because if you can’t score, you can’t win," he said. "So defense is probably going to be the biggest thing that we focus on and sharing the ball.

"Coach Self puts a big emphasis on sharing the ball."

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He holds scholarships from IU, Purdue, Michigan State, Georgia and Memphis among others.