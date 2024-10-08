Advertisement
Published Oct 8, 2024
10/8/24 Indiana Sports Beat w/ BTN's Mike DeCourcy, Chronic Hoosier, more.
Jim Coyle  •  TheHoosier
Indian football gets a week off before facing 5-1 Nebraska at home, CFB Playoff talk is premature, but real, the Hoosiers should set attendance record this season, high priority recruit Brayon Mullins sets decision date: UNC, UConn, or IUBB? More

