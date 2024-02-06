COLUMBUS, Oh. – In light of the victory the Hoosiers gained Tuesday night in Columbus, light was shed on the status of Indiana sixth-year guard Xavier Johnson.

Mike Woodson told reporters after the Hoosiers' late come-from-behind victory that the Hoosiers' lead guard was 'doubtful,' not knowing how long Johnson's absence would last for.

Later, an IU spokesperson clarified that Johnson's status has him out 'indefinitely' as the Big Ten's season enters the final third of the year. The last two games, Johnson has been seen with his left arm in a heavy holding brace.

Johnson has been dealing with a left elbow injury since hurting it while breaking a fall late in the Hoosiers' home win over Iowa on January 30.