Xavier Johnson out indefinitely with left elbow injury
COLUMBUS, Oh. – In light of the victory the Hoosiers gained Tuesday night in Columbus, light was shed on the status of Indiana sixth-year guard Xavier Johnson.
Mike Woodson told reporters after the Hoosiers' late come-from-behind victory that the Hoosiers' lead guard was 'doubtful,' not knowing how long Johnson's absence would last for.
Later, an IU spokesperson clarified that Johnson's status has him out 'indefinitely' as the Big Ten's season enters the final third of the year. The last two games, Johnson has been seen with his left arm in a heavy holding brace.
Johnson has been dealing with a left elbow injury since hurting it while breaking a fall late in the Hoosiers' home win over Iowa on January 30.
Eight Big Ten games remain for Indiana this season, with the conference tournament running March 13-17.
Johnson has already missed nine games this season – two now with this current elbow injury and seven earlier this year with a foot injury sustained in the Empire Classic and reaggravated in the Hoosiers' win over Harvard.
This comes after a broken foot caused him to miss the final 24 contests of Indiana's campaign a season ago. The year prior, his first in Bloomington, Johnson only was absent for a single contest.
Through 14 games this season, the Woodbridge, Va. native is averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
–––––
