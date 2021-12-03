What the advanced statistics tell us about Indiana Basketball
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Analytics can tell you a lot about a team that the eye test may not pick up. This is why almost every single professional team has embraced advanced statistics. More data is never a bad thing.
Unsurprisingly, the analytics tell us this Indiana team is radically different from the Archie Miller Hoosiers.
Below are a few numbers that stand out seven games into the season, all taken from Synergy Sports Technology.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news