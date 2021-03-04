 WATCH: DJ Matthews, Zach Carpenter, Ryder Anderson talk adjustments to IU
Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

All three newcomers via the transfer portal, DJ Matthews, Zach Carpenter and Ryder Anderson, talk the adjustments at Indiana and expectations for this season.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

