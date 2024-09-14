Advertisement

in other news

Check out today's ISB Radio Show for Sept 11th, 2024.

Check out today's ISB Radio Show for Sept 11th, 2024.

  Check out today's ISB Radio Show for Sept 11th, 2024. Today we were joined by @DylanSinn , Kyle Neddenriep , and Rick

Video content
 • Jim Coyle
Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit

Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit

An update on four-star big man Eric Reibe's recruitment, including where the Hoosiers may stand.

Premium content
 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

Indiana football defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Tuesday Sept 10th, 2024.

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Tuesday Sept 10th, 2024.

  Check out today's addition of ISB Radio. Today's Guests included Mike DeCourcy , Chronic Hoosier , and Travis Miller

Video content
 • Jim Coyle
Game Week Q&A: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and players

Game Week Q&A: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and players

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, tight end Moliki Matavao and linebacker Carson Schwesinger spoke with the media.

 • Zach Browning

in other news

Check out today's ISB Radio Show for Sept 11th, 2024.

Check out today's ISB Radio Show for Sept 11th, 2024.

  Check out today's ISB Radio Show for Sept 11th, 2024. Today we were joined by @DylanSinn , Kyle Neddenriep , and Rick

Video content
 • Jim Coyle
Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit

Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit

An update on four-star big man Eric Reibe's recruitment, including where the Hoosiers may stand.

Premium content
 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

Indiana football defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 14, 2024
Visit Primer: 2025 5-star guard Mikel Brown set for Indiana visit
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indiana
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
18 - 13
Overall Record
10 - 10
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.