Junior center Oscar Tshiebwe has been one of the top rebounders in the prep ranks for the last year and a half.

Whether playing for Grundy (Va.) Mountain Mission or the Team Loaded VA traveling team organization, or his stop, the 6-foot-8, 230-pounder is known for his hustle and rebounding. Tshiebwe made the move to Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic for his junior year, and is now with ITPS traveling team program.

Tshiebwe, who Rivals.com ranks No. 54 overall nationally in the class of 2019, caught the eye of Indiana head coach Archie Miller this past season.

Tshiebwe played in a pair of games at the NY2LA event in Mequon, Wis., this past July 20. He went 2 of 5 from the field and missed his lone free throw en route to four points, 11 rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block in a 52-50 win over Mac Irvin Fire. He also had 11 points in a 73-52 win over Reach Legends in the event.

Tshiebwe was a standout his sophomore year in helping Mountain Mission top Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God 71-69 on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Phenom Hoop Report National Showcase in Greensboro, N.C.

Tshiebwe had 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks, three steals and five turnovers in the victory. He went 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 at the free-throw line.

The scouting videos show Tshiebwe's box score statistics except fouls. Click below to watch him in action wearing No. 10 for Team Loaded VA 17s, and No. 50 for Mountain Mission.

