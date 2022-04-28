Trio of Hoosiers preparing for 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on with the first round Thursday at 8 pm and it will run through Saturday afternoon. The Indiana football program has seen a total of 176 players hear their names called on draft night -- dating back to 1936. Since the NFL Draft changed its format to go to seven rounds in 1994, Indiana has had 32 players selected. Indiana has currently had at least one player drafted in every draft since 2014. Its most in that time frame was three in the 2016 draft. This year, three Hoosiers could hear their names called. Linebacker Micah McFadden, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot all have a chance. Here is the NFL Draft schedule: Thursday at 8 pm ET: Round One Friday at 7 pm ET: Rounds 2-3 Saturday at Noon ET: Rounds 4-7 Below is a breakdown of the three players and where they could land, per NFL.com

A trio of Hoosiers have a chance at getting selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. (IU Hoosiers)

Micah McFadden - 6th or 7th round pick

In 2021, McFadden had 77 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection last year and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020. For his career, McFadden totaled 216 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. NFL.com breakdown: Undersized inside linebacker with adequate diagnose quickness and downhill trigger. His passivity and indecisiveness against Iowa and Ohio State, in particular, seemed out of place relative to the rest of his tape. He's very average in the athleticism and speed departments but is well-prepared and exploits soft spots in blocking schemes to make impact tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He's unable to challenge blocks and constrict gaps as a thumper, but he's tough. McFadden has Day 3 value as a backup inside linebacker with core special teams potential.

Ty Fryfogle - 6th or 7th round pick

Fryfogle had a disappointing 2021 following a record setting 2020 season in which he was named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year. Last season he had 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games and was named a Third-team All-American among many other awards. His standout performances were back-to-back 200+ yard games, the first Big Ten wide receiver to achieve that feat, against Michigan State and Ohio State. In 2021 Fryfogle took a step back, collecting 46 passes for 512 yards and just one touchdown. For his career, Fryfogle had 158 receptions for 2,231 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in career catches in IU history and eighth in yardage. NFL.com breakdown: Fryfogle simply didn't play with the same determination and focus in 2021 that he displayed in 2020. He blends size and speed and uses his frame effectively in tight quarters but failed to secure throws at the same success rate as his previous two seasons. A high percentage of his career targets have been contested, so he needs to play faster and with more focused routes in order to improve his separation and prove he can uncover. He has late-round value and some upside if he can call back his 2020 form.

Peyton Hendershot - 7th round pick to free agent signing