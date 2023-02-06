Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, his 3rd Straight
Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third straight week, the league announced on Monday.
Jackson-Davis shares the honor for the second-straight week with Purdue center Zach Edey.
Indiana is coming off of a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday where Jackson-Davis had 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
This is Jackson-Davis' sixth time winning Big Ten Player of the Week in his career -- tying him for most all-time by an Indiana player.
Below is the full release:
The honor is the sixth of TJD's career, tying him for the most all time by a Hoosier player. Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford also won Player of the Week on six occasions, while Alan Henderson and D.J. White claimed five awards. White was named Player of the Week four times his senior season, the most by an IU player in a single season.
The Center Grove product averaged 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 78.6% from the free throw line over the week’s two games.
To open the week, Jackson-Davis posted 18 points and 20 rebounds against Maryland. His 20-rebound effort set an Xfinity Center record.
Against the No. 1/1 Purdue Boilermakers, TJD posted 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocked shots in Indiana’s 79-74 victory. He became the first player to produce at least 25 points and five blocks in a win over the AP No. 1 team since Marcus Camby had 32 points and 5 blocks in UMass’ win over Kentucky on November 28, 1995.
Jackson-Davis and the No. 18/18 Indiana Hoosiers will take on No. 24/RV Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
