Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third straight week, the league announced on Monday.

Jackson-Davis shares the honor for the second-straight week with Purdue center Zach Edey.

Indiana is coming off of a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday where Jackson-Davis had 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

This is Jackson-Davis' sixth time winning Big Ten Player of the Week in his career -- tying him for most all-time by an Indiana player.

Below is the full release: