If you're going by percentages, former Indiana guard Todd Leary is at the top of the list in program history, shooting 42.3% from 3-point range in his career ('89-'94). And now, Leary is on a mission to help other basketball players with their shot. He recently launched MyJumpShot.com, a site that can help any player of any skill level, while doing it all remotely. "I used to coach my three sons in AAU basketball," Leary said. "We would go play against teams that were incredibly athletic, but they lacked in fundamentals. In the AAU circuit, you get to know the kids. I started asking them 'Who taught you how to shoot?' And that answer is almost always a dad or uncle or a coach they had somewhere along the way. But then I just ask them 'what did they teach? Describe your shot and what you’re trying to accomplish.' And the answers I would get to that question is why MyJumpShot.com was born. I was shocked by a lot of answers I was getting. I even asked Pat Graham, and to me, he had the most technically sound perfect shot. And I got the same answer from him. I asked Calbert Cheaney and got the same kind of answer from him. No one can really describe what they’re doing that makes them a good shooter. If those guys can’t answer the questions, then imagine a kid in high school or college. For something that’s so important to the game of basketball, it’s pretty shocking."



There's no one formula for becoming a good shooter, and Leary wants to lean into that. "The very first thing I want everyone to understand: We’re all built different," Leary said. "I don’t want anyone to think I’m trying to make someone’s shot look like mine, or Steph Curry’s, or Pat Graham’s. Everyone’s shot is going to be different. I feel really good about my ability to be able to recognize the easiest thing for someone to repeat and get consistent with. I need to be able to explain it to them. I think young kids need to know this. College kids need to know this. There's a place for anyone that wants to learn." Leary continued: "There are people playing division 1 basketball that don't have good fundamentals with their shot. The current team at Indiana: There isn't one player that doesn’t have a gigantic fundamental flaw, and several have more than one, and that will never allow them to be consistently good shooters."

So how does this all work for those who are interested? Once you go to the website, you'll find a few different levels to choose from. The basic explanation: You'll send video footage of your shot remotely to be analyzed. You will then receive feedback and coaching that will take your shooting to another level. "Unless you own your own gym, the hardest part is finding a place and getting 1 on 1 coaching," said Leary. "And in today's world, you can find 30 basketball trainers near you, but how many shooting coaches can you find? There really aren't any. So you'll video your shot and send it to me. I want people to send it to me from anywhere in the world. The point of the site is to do it virtually. Then I can analyze it and if I need additional information, I’ll just reply and get them on FaceTime and we’ll talk through it. For younger players, I want to help their parents be able to teach them, and for older players, I want to help them directly."







Leary said he understands it's a lot of money, but if you're serious about improving such an important part of your game, it's a worthy investment. If you want to understand the process a little better before committing, you can contact the man himself. "If you don’t understand where I’m coming from, email or call me," Leary said. "That information is right there on the site. Everybody just accepts the terms 'I'm working on my shot, or working on my form.' That doesn’t make any sense. What is your form? That’s what I’m trying to get at."

