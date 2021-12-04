Tiawan Mullen staying for senior season at Indiana

Mullen, a Florida native, appeared in five games for the Hoosiers this season due to a nagging ankle injury he suffered against Western Kentucky. He would see the field against Maryland but it was clear he was not healthy.

Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen announced on his Instagram that he is returning for his senior season with the Hoosiers.

In five games, Mullen had 19 tackles and three pass deflections. He has 85 tackles, three interceptions and 19 pass deflections in his career.

Mullen posted this message on his Instagram:

“I would like to begin with thanking the man above for everything because without him I wouldn’t be who I am today. Also blessing me with the opportunity to earn my degree and play this great game called football at Indiana University.

I have been presented with the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft, however after long talks with my mom, family, friends, and coaches, I have decided to return for my last year of eligibility at Indiana University.

The season didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but my work here at Indiana is not done. The future is bright for the 2022 Indiana Hoosiers. Excited for what’s in store.”

Mullen is the first of multiple Hoosiers to make their decision on what 2022 has in store for them.