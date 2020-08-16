 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 16th
The Hoosier Daily: August 16th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Ex-Hoosier Devonte Green signs deal in Greece

Indiana lands Georgia playmaker Jaquez Smith

Jaquez Smith brings tremendous skillset that will flourish at IU

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

GREEN INKS DEAL TO PLAY IN GREECE-- Hoosier Sports Report

FOUR-STAR WR JAQUEZ SMITH COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

Jaquez Smith, one of the top WRs in the 2021 class, commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry

Big Ten postponed fall sports to spring 2021. Now what?-- Indiana Daily Student

Devonte Green Signs Professional Contract to Play in Greece-- IU Athletics

----

