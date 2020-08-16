TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 16th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Romeo Langford tore ligaments in his wrist; Brad Stevens seems to hint surgery will be needed at some point but team is still determining road map for him and whether he’ll be available in playoffs.

Commitments from a four-star quarterback and a four-star wide receiver so far for #iufb ? Yes, @CoachAllenIU and his staff are truly building something special at Indiana.

✍️ @ChefBoyArGreen signs professional contract with Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League. https://t.co/pf53jjH7vd

Active #iubb in #NBA leaders in regular season Points scored: 1. Eric Gordon: 11,017 2. Victor Oladipo: 7,303 3. Cody Zeller: 3,611 4. Yogi Ferrell: 1,938 5. Noah Vonleh: 1,660 6. OG Anunoby: 1,640 7. Thomas Bryant: 1,389 8. Romeo Langford: 79 9. Juwan Morgan: 36

🚨 Signing Alert 🚨 We're pleased to announce that partner agent player @ChefBoyArGreen has signed with Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League! Devonte is a explosive rookie guard from @IndianaMBB who we look forward to competing in Greece against top level competiton. ✍️🏀🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ws0JXTrZ13

