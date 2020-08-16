TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 16th

The Hoosier Daily: August 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Ex-Hoosier Devonte Green signs deal in Greece
Indiana lands Georgia playmaker Jaquez Smith
Jaquez Smith brings tremendous skillset that will flourish at IU
Tweets of the Day
C O M M I T T E D❤️🤍#LEO🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/k0Razkcp6l— Jaquez Smith (@jaquezsmith21) August 15, 2020
Romeo Langford tore ligaments in his wrist; Brad Stevens seems to hint surgery will be needed at some point but team is still determining road map for him and whether he’ll be available in playoffs.— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 15, 2020
Commitments from a four-star quarterback and a four-star wide receiver so far for #iufb? Yes, @CoachAllenIU and his staff are truly building something special at Indiana.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 15, 2020
✍️ @ChefBoyArGreen signs professional contract with Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League.https://t.co/pf53jjH7vd— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 15, 2020
Active #iubb in #NBA leaders in regular season Points scored:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) August 15, 2020
1. Eric Gordon: 11,017
2. Victor Oladipo: 7,303
3. Cody Zeller: 3,611
4. Yogi Ferrell: 1,938
5. Noah Vonleh: 1,660
6. OG Anunoby: 1,640
7. Thomas Bryant: 1,389
8. Romeo Langford: 79
9. Juwan Morgan: 36
🚨 Signing Alert 🚨— Flex Basketball Management (@Flexbball) August 15, 2020
We're pleased to announce that partner agent player @ChefBoyArGreen has signed with Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League! Devonte is a explosive rookie guard from @IndianaMBB who we look forward to competing in Greece against top level competiton. ✍️🏀🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ws0JXTrZ13
Headlines
GREEN INKS DEAL TO PLAY IN GREECE-- Hoosier Sports Report
FOUR-STAR WR JAQUEZ SMITH COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
Jaquez Smith, one of the top WRs in the 2021 class, commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry
Big Ten postponed fall sports to spring 2021. Now what?-- Indiana Daily Student
Devonte Green Signs Professional Contract to Play in Greece-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.