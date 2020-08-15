Another ex-Hoosier has inked a deal in the professional rank. Former IU guard Devonte Green signed with Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League, announced early Saturday. Trikoupis BC spent the previous two seasons in the A2 league, finishing fifth (2018) and then first (2019) before being elevated for next season. Before the 2019-20 season was postponed for COVID, Trikoupis BC was 19-2.

Green was mainly a role player throughout the first three seasons in Bloomington, but moved into a key role as a senior. He averaged 10.8 points and shot 35.8 percent from three last year as he helped Indiana to a 20-12 record before having its season cut short in the Big Ten Tournament. The New York native finished his Indiana career tied for 12th all-time with 164 made threes and 10th in career attempts with 435, shooting 37.7 percent overall. Green's deal overseas is following not being on the NBA Combine invite list last month. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 120 career games (31 starts).