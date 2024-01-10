BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In No. 14 Indiana's Wednesday night victory at home over Penn State, the Hoosiers trailed by nine points with just under 7 minutes left on the third quarter clock. It was the largest lead of the ball game for the Nittany Lions who became the first team this season to hold a lead over the Hoosiers inside of Assembly Hall at the halftime intermission.

With her team facing its largest deficit of the game, Sydney Parrish took control, both on and off the court. With 6:52 to play in the third frame, a timeout was called with the Hoosiers still trailing by seven points, 45-38.

"We've got to have more pride, we're better than this, everybody has to look at themselves and know that there's more to give," Teri Moren said postgame of what Parrish's message was to the team during that timeout. "I thought Sydney was great inside of that timeout. It's one thing for it to come from me, but I think it's more powerful to come from your peers."

After leading with her voice during the stoppage, Parrish took it upon herself to lead by example once play resumed. Coming out of the timeout, Parrish rattled off the next nine Indiana points. All of a sudden, 3 minutes later, Indiana found themselves in the lead, 47-46.

Between the scoring, the rebounding and the charge Parrish drew in that 3 minute stretch, the senior was doing it all for the Hoosiers.

"That surge that Sydney had early in the second half was huge for us," Mackenzie Holmes said. "Sydney's just a great player. We expect her to come in and make plays and do all the little things that not a lot of other people want to do. It was good to see that shine tonight."