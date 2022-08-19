Sio Nofoagatoto'a added to Polynesian Player of the Year watch list

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a was selected as part of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday (August 18). The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The Watch List is composed of 85 players from 43 different FBS schools. A Ili'ili, American Samoa, native Nofoagatoto'a appeared in all 12 games last season and was a constant in the defensive line rotation. He amassed 13 tackles, with at least one in each of his final five games. He logged a career-high-tying four tackles against Rutgers and added his lone tackle-for-loss at Penn State.

He appeared in all eight games with two starts in 2020 and posted 12 tackles, one for loss, with one pass breakup to help the Hoosiers reach the Outback Bowl. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder played in 10 games as a true freshman and collected nine stops. Nofoagatoto'a was born in New Zealand and lived there until 2008, when he moved to American Samoa. He moved to Australia in 2015 and played two seasons at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International before his arrival in Bloomington.

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2022 season progresses. The finalists and winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL player, inaugural inductee and chairman Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson, coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL player and inaugural inductee Olin Kreutz, inaugural inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL player and Class of 2015 inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network commentator Steve Wyche.

Five finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 1 and the winner will be announced on December 15. The presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner January 21, 2023, at the Sheraton Waikiki, and they will also be recognized during the Polynesian Bowl on January 20, 2023.