Shivers ready for next chapter at IU: 'I've been an underdog all my life'

"So I felt like it was the best decision to come here and compete for a starting position ... Me coming here was basically for me to have the best opportunity to make it to the next level."

"First, I was at Auburn for four years and I kind of saw my playing time decrease ... That kind of made me think, 'It's time. Finish the season strong, but it's time to move on and get another opportunity somewhere else,'," Shivers said. "... [Indiana] called me as soon as I was in the portal. They were one of the first ones to call and tell me about the program and that most of their running backs were hurt or leaving.

The Hoosiers' need for dynamic running backs was a priority this offseason and they added three to their 2022 recruiting class. Shivers was one of the first players Indiana added through the transfer portal.

Indiana added depth and skill to its running back room this offseason and that included the addition of Auburn back Shaun Shivers. Shivers spent time as a platoon back in his four seasons in the SEC but now he's ready to prove himself at Indiana.

During his four seasons at Auburn, Shivers totaled 1,020 yards and eight touchdowns. This past season he had just 87 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. He also had 22 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

His dynamic ability to get out in open space and create explosive plays out of the backfield -- run or catch -- is evident with his career 5.2 yards per play from scrimmage and last season of 7.4 yards per catch. Speed is something he's always had and knows how to use.

"When I was younger, I was always the smallest on my team, but also the fastest," Shivers said. "I ran track all my life. I did that since I was four years old. I played football since I was four years old.

"Coaches wouldn't give me the ball. I'd tell them, give me the ball. I'll either score or get a first down. They didn't realize what type of person I was."

While Shivers has never been a featured back in a college offense, he has the tools to do so and a large part of coming to Indiana was to improve on his weaknesses to become that every down back.

Indiana had NFL experience in Deland McCullough as the running backs coach when Shivers committed and despite his departure, replaced him with more NFL experience in Craig Johnson. That is huge for Shivers and what he wants in his development.

"They both have similar backgrounds. They both coached in the NFL. They both coached great dudes," Shivers said. "With Coach Johnson being able to do that, just like Coach [Deland] McCullough had. [Coach Johnson] coached some dudes in the NFL, so obviously he knows what he is talking about. He knows the ways for us to do things as a running back and get us going. He knows what it takes to get to the next level."

Indiana ranked 12th in the Big Ten with a 3.2 yard per carry average last season and 13th in total rushing yards (1,373). Shivers has already shown he can slide into an every down role within this offense.

"I know that's something I can do for sure," Shivers said. "I know I can carry the ball great numbers of times. I know what I can do once I get the football in my hand. I think it's just about opportunity. If you don't get enough opportunities, they don't know what you can do... I'm showing every day that I can run between the tackles and do everything they say I can't."

So as Indiana looks ahead to a critical 2022 season and wants to improve on a 2-10 record from this year, the running back room will be a large force in whatever improvement the program makes.

And for Shivers, he's comfortable shouldering the load and putting the pressure on himself -- because he knows he's ready to deliver.

"I am comfortable I can do the things they said I couldn't because I know I've overcome adversity all my life," Shivers added. "I've been an underdog all my life.

"I run harder than most of the top guys around the nation. That's my game. I run downhill. I get vertical. I can break tackles. I can do the same thing those other guys can do, so why not be the featured running back?"