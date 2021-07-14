Shaw's Takeaways: Peach Jam Day 1

North Augusta, S.C – Peach Jam has tipped off, the most talked about summer event in travel ball is back after a year hiatus and Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was baseline on Day 1 of the action.

The 6-foot-11 forward with the New York Renaissance (NY) looked every bit the part of a five-star here. There was nothing on the floor he could not do as he went for 19 points (9-10 FG), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Fluidity, ball skills, touch, vision, toughness. Filipowski started April outside of the top 100, he then moved to No. 48 in our most recent update, and if he continues to play like this, Filipowski will be in the conversation for another substantial bump. If I were to set a FutureCast at this point, it would be for Duke.

This was my first live viewing of Cook, and he showed why our Rob Cassidy was so adamant about putting him at No. 3 in our 2023 Rivals150. Cook stands every inch of 6-foot-7, and there is not anything on the floor he cannot do. Playing with the Oakland Soldiers (CA) 16u team, Cook finished with 14 points (2-5 3-pointers), eight rebounds and three blocks. He stepped into one 30-plus-foot jumper with ease, showed some pop in transition, and he had a number of high-level passes in traffic. This was an excellent first viewing.

We were bullish on Allen in our last update, ranking the 6-foot-4 combo guard No. 9 in our 2023 Rivals150. He did a good job of coming out of the gates, proving us smart on this one. Allen, playing with the Each 1 Teach 1 (FL) 16s group, has a smooth feel for the game, the type of feel that makes you believe he can go get a bucket anytime. He has a smooth shooting stroke, with range, and a calm pace with burst and great size to get to his spots off the bounce. He finished night one with 14 points (6-11 FG) and eight rebounds. He will be a hot commodity in the 2023 class.

This was actually the first time I had heard of Harris, let alone watched him play. I am not sure he could have done any more in his pairing against 2022 Rivals150 No. 2 ranked Emoni Bates. Harris is a matchup forward who really competed and thrived in doing the dirty work. This makes sense as he is committed to a Bob Huggins' West Virginia program. Standing 6-foot-6, Harris got into the paint, made jumpers, defended Bates into an off night, and finished with 21 points (10-18 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win. Harris will be in the conversation for the next 2022 Rivals150 update.